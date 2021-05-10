Scott Speedman Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann: 'Baby Girl Coming Soon'

Scott Speedman is going to be a dad!

The British-Canadian actor, 45, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann, who shared the baby news on Instagram Sunday. The mom-to-be showed off her bump in the Mother's Day announcement, writing, "In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon."

Hofmann's Real Girl Series podcast co-hosts Giana Francesca Califano and Jessica Lucatorto congratulated her, posting a black-and-white photo of the pregnant star and her bump.

"Happy first Mother's Day to our beautiful @lindsayraehofmann," they wrote. "You are a goddess and we are melting watching you become the most loving, gentle and nurturing mama. We cannot wait to meet your cutie little nugget your Aunties love you so much already!"

Speedman was first romantically linked to the Juillet Swimwear co-founder, 30, in July 2017. Most recently, Hofmann shared some black-and-white photos of them enjoying a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day. "Lova," she wrote of the Animal Kingdom actor.