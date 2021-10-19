Scott Speedman Says He Borrowed a Tub from Neighbor 'We Don't Know' for Girlfriend's Home Birth

Scott Speedman is making sure everything is ready to welcome his little girl to the world.

The Grey's Anatomy star, 46, is expecting a daughter any day now with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann, and on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Speedman discussed his role in preparing for Hofmann's home birth.

As he anxiously awaits the arrival of his daughter, Speedman shares he's "checking my phone all the time when I'm away."

To get ready for the home birth, the actor says he was in charge of picking up the tub from a next-door neighbor — whom he admits he and his girlfriend "don't know."

"So we had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbor, we don't know these people. I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff," he says with a laugh. "It's kind of a weird experience, I'm not gonna lie."

Earlier this month, Speedman spoke to PEOPLE about his baby on the way, sharing that he is "tremendously excited" for the new addition.

"I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great," he said of becoming a dad for the first time.

Hofmann "is amazing," said Speedman. "I'm aware that I don't have to do the heavy lifting so I'm a coach and support team for my girl. We're just trying to get everything ready."

scott speedman Credit: Scott Speedman/instagram

When it comes to balancing new fatherhood and his packed shooting schedule, "we'll see how it goes, work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid," Speedman added.