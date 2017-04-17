Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter and his wife, casting director Kelsey Mayfield Porter, will welcome a sibling for son McCoy Lee this year

Second Child on the Way for Scott Porter

Scott Porter‘s home team is expanding!

The Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie alum announced Sunday that he and wife Kelsey Mayfield Porter will be welcoming a second child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Easter from our growing family,” Porter, 37, captioned an Instagram snap of the soon-to-be family of four dressed in their holiday best, with Kelsey cradling her blossoming belly and the actor holding the couple’s 22-month-old son McCoy Lee.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

The Porters were married in April 2013, welcoming McCoy in May 2015. A few months after their son’s birth, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about how Kelsey’s mother was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a neurological condition in which the cells in the brain break down over time — and the resulting genetic test Kelsey underwent, which came back positive.

“As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington’s, she said, ‘I want to have a kid right away,’ ” Porter told PEOPLE. ” ‘I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington’s starts to take effect.’ ”

He added, “She was so brave, and she figured out how we could have a child without passing Huntington’s down.”

That solution came in the form of extensive fertility treatments to prevent passing the disease on to the couple’s children.

“Because I have Huntington’s, any child we have has 50/50 chance of having it, so to eliminate that, we did in vitro fertilization,” Kelsey explained. “But we did preimplantation genetic diagnosis, which they test the embryo. They tested all our embryos for Huntington’s and [McCoy] was the first little baby who made it all the way.”

She added, “Once [Huntington’s is] eliminated, they can’t give it to their kids.”

The sex of the couple’s second child on the way is a mystery at this point, but Scott added to PEOPLE in 2015 that they “have four other healthy, strong embryos: two girls and two boys.”

“Eventually, we’ll try and have another child and we’ll have the peace of mind to know that we are not passing that on,” he said. “We have eradicated it from our family line, which was very important to us.”