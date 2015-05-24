Scott Porter Welcomes Son McCoy Lee

The former Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights star and wife Kelsey welcomed their first child on Saturday

Rob Latour/Rex USA

Scott Porter is a dad!

The former Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights star and his wife, casting director Kelsey Mayfield Porter,welcomed their first child on Saturday, May 23, they announced via social media.

“Someone made an appearance yesterday,” Mayfield Porter, 29, wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world McCoy Lee Porter! 8 lbs., 5 oz., 20.5 inches.”

Posting that his son was born at 4:16 p.m., Porter added the hashtags, “#ReadyForMyCloseUp #BabyBoyMcCoy,” along with a photo of the newborn.

The actor, 35, live-Tweeted his wife’s labor and delivery beginning Friday . “And … it’s go time,” he wrote, followed by, “30 hours in. My wife is a gladiator in the ring! I am astounded by her fight. A long road to go, no meds at all. Prayers for strength!”



Late Saturday night, an announcement: “After a 44-hour odyssey, #HousePorter has a new heir! Mommy and baby boy are both healthy and resting! Thank you all for the positive light!”