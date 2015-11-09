Scott Porter Says Son Refuses to Sleep in a Crib: He Naps in My Arms

"I am so surprised how much work it is to get a baby to fall asleep," he tells PEOPLE

The birth of Scott Porter‘s firstborn has turned his dreams into a reality.

“He’s already feeling the wrath of my video game addiction because he was dressed up as Toad from Mario Kart for Halloween and my wife was dressed up as Princess Peach and I was Mario. It was really awesome,” the former Hart of Dixie star, 36, told PEOPLE about his 5-month-old son, McCoy Lee, at the Fallout 4 launch party on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

He adds, “He’s our own little doll — we dress him up in all kinds of crazy things and just play with him every day.”

While figuring out the ropes of parenting the first time around is tougher than Porter and his wife, casting director Kelsey Mayfield Porter, had presumed, he says they are taking in every moment that they possibly can with their little guy.

“He naps in my arms right now because he’s refusing to nap in his crib,” shares Porter. “I want to get frustrated with him, like, ‘You need to nap in your … Oh, that’s okay you can just stay in my arms forever,’ because at some point he’s not going to want to do that anymore. We’re just loving every second, taking advantage of every minute we have with him right now.”

“I am so surprised how much work it is to get a baby to fall asleep,” he continues. “I think I just thought babies would go, ‘Oh, I’m tired, so I’m going to sleep,’ but no, no, no.”

But every nap comes with a price tag.

“To get him to take an hour and a half nap, probably takes about 45 minutes of prep time,” says Porter. “There is soothing and rocking and I have to squat with my son to get him to start to lull off to sleep.”

As if the finicky sleep patterns of an infant weren’t surprising enough to Porter, McCoy did something recently that really sent him to the floor laughing (literally).

“He’s graduated to actually taking full baths in the actual bathtub with either my wife or I,” Porter says about McCoy’s newest milestone. “Well, he doesn’t have a diaper on when he does these things, so as my wife was stepping in the tub the other night he decided to let loose.”

“We couldn’t stop laughing and it was to the point that you’re holding your baby and you’re laughing and crying because you’re laughing so hard. You worry for the safety of the child because you’re like, ‘I’m laughing so hard, but I have to keep holding on,’ ” Porter jokes. “Poop is funny for adults, but it’s even funnier for babies.”