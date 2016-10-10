Scott MacIntyre Welcomes Son Christian Scott

Image zoom Credit: Stephanie Sorenson



It’s a boy for Scott MacIntyre!

The season 8 American Idol finalist became a dad for the first time on Wednesday, Sept. 21, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

His wife Christina gave birth to a baby boy they named Christian Scott MacIntyre at 12:05 a.m., in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple’s first child was born weighing 6 lbs., 6 oz.

MacIntyre was born blind and previously underwent a kidney transplant at the age of 22 after he was diagnosed with kidney failure in his late teens. And last June, he was suffering from kidney failure again when a stranger offered to anonymously donate a kidney to the singer, which allowed him to become a dad.

“I am so grateful to my kidney donor for giving me my health back and allowing us to create this new life,” MacIntyre, 31, tells PEOPLE. “Being a dad is already so rewarding, and I am treasuring this special time with Christina and our son.”

Adds Christina, “I have always wanted to be a mom, and Christian is a beautiful gift. He is a calm and easygoing little guy just like his dad!”

“It’s crazy,” MacIntyre told PEOPLE exclusively in April. “It was not possible for us to have a baby while I was in kidney failure, so my donor not only gave me the gift of life but also allowed us to create a new life.”

In June, the MacIntyres shared the sex of their baby by displaying the message, “Our mini Mac is a boy!” on a black chalkboard.

And the couple posted another update at 33 weeks, adding that their baby was the size of a pineapple.

“We’re getting so excited to meet this little guy soon #minimac,” Christina wrote in an Instagram post of her growing baby belly.

Prior to finding out the sex of their baby, the couple had already picked out names for both a boy and a girl.

“We have had thoughts about what each would be like — to have both a boy and a girl — but we are grateful to have whatever God blesses us with,” MacIntyre said in April. “Now that I have my transplant and have my health back, I’m so looking forward to this new chapter with Christina and our baby.”