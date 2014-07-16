The Scandal star is expecting his third child with wife Marika Dominczyk, the couple announced via Twitter.

Third Child on the Way for Scott Foley

Image zoom

Nino Muñoz

Consider it handled: Scott Foley‘s wife is pregnant!

The Scandal star, 42, is expecting his third child with Marika Dominczyk, he announced with a fun photo post Tuesday on Twitter.

“My pregnant wife thought I might want this for my birthday. I’m not the one with the bizarre cravings,” he wrote, along with a snapshot of his leading lady holding an oversized frying pan.

The photo proof that the actress is eating for two comes a day after Dominczyk, 34, posted the pregnancy announcement on her own Twitter account, writing, “Sometimes you just gotta chill with your donkey. And your baby bump!”

The couple — who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in June — are already parents to son Keller, 2, and daughter Malina, 4½.

Image zoom

Janice Ogata/PRPhotos

— Anya Leon