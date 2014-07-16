Third Child on the Way for Scott Foley
The Scandal star is expecting his third child with wife Marika Dominczyk, the couple announced via Twitter.
Nino Muñoz
Consider it handled: Scott Foley‘s wife is pregnant!
The Scandal star, 42, is expecting his third child with Marika Dominczyk, he announced with a fun photo post Tuesday on Twitter.
“My pregnant wife thought I might want this for my birthday. I’m not the one with the bizarre cravings,” he wrote, along with a snapshot of his leading lady holding an oversized frying pan.
The photo proof that the actress is eating for two comes a day after Dominczyk, 34, posted the pregnancy announcement on her own Twitter account, writing, “Sometimes you just gotta chill with your donkey. And your baby bump!”
The couple — who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in June — are already parents to son Keller, 2, and daughter Malina, 4½.
Janice Ogata/PRPhotos
div.block-quote blockquote {
background: #f9f9f9;
border-left: 10px solid #ccc;
margin: 1.5em 10px;
padding: 0.5em 10px;
quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";
}
div.block-quote blockquote:before {
color: #ccc;
content: open-quote;
font-size: 4em;
line-height: 0.1em;
margin-right: 0.25em;
vertical-align: -0.4em;
}
div.block-quote blockquote p {
display: inline;
}
div.block-quote cite {
background: #c0cbdb;
}
div.block-quote blockquote {
background: #f9f9f9;
border-left: 10px solid #ccc;
margin: 1.5em 10px;
padding: 0.5em 10px;
quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";
}
div.block-quote blockquote:before {
color: #ccc;
content: open-quote;
font-size: 4em;
line-height: 0.1em;
margin-right: 0.25em;
vertical-align: -0.4em;
}
div.block-quote blockquote p {
display: inline;
}
div.block-quote cite {
background: #c0cbdb;
}
— Anya Leon
[