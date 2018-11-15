Scott Eastwood Introduces Nephew Titan in New Photo: 'Can't Believe My Little Sister Has a Baby'

Scott Eastwood is a natural in his newest role: uncle!

In a sweet photo the actor and son of Clint Eastwood shared to Instagram Wednesday, he is holding his sister Francesca Eastwood‘s 8-week-old son Titan close to his chest.

The baby boy, dressed in a tiny hoodie and star-patterned diaper, looks at the camera while Scott, 32, appears to be wearing a big smile behind his nephew’s head.

“Welcome to our newest member of the family. Little baby Titan. That’s a cute baby being held By an old washed up actor uncle,” Scott jokingly captioned the outdoor snapshot. “[Can’t] believe my little sister has a baby.”

Francesca, 25, shared a similar image to her Instagram account, captioning it simply, “Uncle.”

Francesca and boyfriend Alexander Wraith welcomed their first child together on Sept. 16 at 7:41 a.m. in Los Angeles, according to Titan’s birth certificate.

The daughter of Clint and actress Frances Fisher announced her pregnancy at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards in May.

She revealed the news while presenting an award onstage with her mother, 66. “I’m going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we’re so excited,” Francesca said while cradling her baby bump.

In June, Scott opened up about his sister’s pregnancy and how it has encouraged him to start thinking about starting a family of his own.

"My younger sister is pregnant and having a child in October," the Pacific Rim Uprising star told PEOPLE. "I do think about that a lot more now."

“I think about how I am going to be as a father figure, as a mentor — how I am going to be?” he added. “How am I going to present myself as someone that this kid might look up to?”