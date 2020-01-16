Racing Champion Scott Dixon and Wife Emma Welcome Son Kit — See Their Adorable First Family Photo!

Image zoom Rachel Vanoven

If Kit Dixon had arrived just a little bit earlier for his parents, IndyCar racing champion Scott Dixon and former competitive runner Emma Davies-Dixon, he’d have been a Christmas gift on top of already being a “complete surprise” to his thrilled mom and dad.

No such luck, Emma, a new mother of three, tells PEOPLE: “He cooked for a little bit longer than the girls.”

Kit was born on Friday, Dec. 27. A few weeks later, the family had their first portrait together, exclusively shared with PEOPLE: Emma, 41, and Scott, 39, with daughters Poppy and Tilly wrapped around their baby brother.

“We had such a fun day,” says Emma.

“I looked at Scott and I was like, ‘Gosh I feel so incredibly blessed,’ ” she says. She calls the photoshoot — which included even sweeter touches (including teddy bear hats!) — “a moment in time to how lucky we are to have such a healthy family.”

They didn’t always know that they’d have three kids. And yet, re-telling it now, it sounds like maybe they did.

“It was a complete surprise,” Emma says. “We thought our family was finished at two and kind of made that decision, just with our lifestyle and amount of travel. We were just like, ‘We can make really good parents to these girls.’ “

Even so, “Our family never felt finished,” Emma continues. “There was always that niggling thought. I’m one of our girls, Scott’s one of five, and the dream of having a big family was there. But we thought we’d be biting off more than we can chew. But the feeling of one person missing never went away.”

That feeling lasted and lasted until last year when they decided “let’s just go for it.”

And then they got to meet Kit: “I’m like Mrs. Merry Christmas …. to have this little person arrive on our favorite holiday was really cool and we’ve just been loving every minute of it,” Emma says.

“I was excited if we had another little girl, the little women, I love having my little besties,” she says. “but I found out, when we did have a boy, I was excited.” And Scott, she says, deep down is probably happy “to have testosterone in the house finally.”

Poppy, 10, and 8-year-old Tilly “treat [Kit] like he’s a little prince,” their mom says.

The girls get to have “happy hour” with their baby brother in the afternoons, while Emma makes dinner: “They get to snuggle and have him for that hour and sit there and it’s the cutest thing, they’re kissing his head and he’s asleep on their chest.”

Even with their hectic scheduling around Scott’s racing, the third go-round has been a bit easier. Kit arrived in the off-season, while Scott has been home. And, Emma says with a laugh, the trick is always “getting up right before your kids.”

Next, Scott will get back behind the wheel of his race car for the 4 Hours of Dayton. The whole family will be back on the road to support him soon enough (if not quite that soon).

“We’re like a traveling circus: We take the dogs, we take the kids … I think we’re going to throw Kit straight into it,” Emma says.

“Our traveling circus just got a little bit bigger.”