Stylin' Studs! Scott Disick Does 'Mini Me' Son Mason's Hair in Adorable Video

Scott Disick is moonlighting as a hair stylist — but only for family.
The reality star had some fun on Instagram with his son Mason Dash on Monday, running a brush through the 8½-year-old’s black hair and putting on a funny voice to match.
“I make that silky smooth, disco disco,” chants Disick, 35, while Mason giggles at his dad’s antics.
“Oh, that’s perfect,” a voice in the background says. “It’s a little bit too much disco.”
“Ah, not enough disco, okay,” Disick jokes. “Ah, you want a big boom. Ah, okay!”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED: Scott Disick Spends Father’s Day with His Kids After Reuniting with Sofia Richie
The father of three (he and ex Kourtney Kardashian are also parents to son Reign Aston, 3½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 6) shared a selfie of the pair to his Instagram account, with Mason throwing up a rock-and-roll hand gesture.
“Mini me you complete me,” wrote Disick, likely referencing Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil character from the Austin Powers movies.
RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian “Trusts” Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source
Despite Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian recently joking, “A girl can dream” about Disick and Kourtney, 39, rekindling their relationship, a source told PEOPLE last week it was “not going to happen” and, “Kourtney will never get back with Scott.”
“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the insider added of Kourtney, who split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this month. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”