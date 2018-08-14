Stylin' Studs! Scott Disick Does 'Mini Me' Son Mason's Hair in Adorable Video

Scott Disick is moonlighting as a hair stylist — but only for family.

The reality star had some fun on Instagram with his son Mason Dash on Monday, running a brush through the 8½-year-old’s black hair and putting on a funny voice to match.

“I make that silky smooth, disco disco,” chants Disick, 35, while Mason giggles at his dad’s antics.

“Oh, that’s perfect,” a voice in the background says. “It’s a little bit too much disco.”

“Ah, not enough disco, okay,” Disick jokes. “Ah, you want a big boom. Ah, okay!”

The father of three (he and ex Kourtney Kardashian are also parents to son Reign Aston, 3½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 6) shared a selfie of the pair to his Instagram account, with Mason throwing up a rock-and-roll hand gesture.

“Mini me you complete me,” wrote Disick, likely referencing Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil character from the Austin Powers movies.

Despite Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian recently joking, “A girl can dream” about Disick and Kourtney, 39, rekindling their relationship, a source told PEOPLE last week it was “not going to happen” and, “Kourtney will never get back with Scott.”

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the insider added of Kourtney, who split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this month. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”