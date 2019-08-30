Great Scott! Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Bonds with Disick During Mom's Italian Birthday Trip

Image zoom Scott Disick and Stormi Webster Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick and Stormi are seeing eye to eye.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 36, posted a new photo from his getaway to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday earlier this month in Italy, where he spent some bonding time with Jenner’s 18-month-old baby girl on board a boat.

In the sunny snapshot, Disick and Stormi — who is too cute in her white swimsuit and stud earrings — are backed by a sparsely clouded sky and deep-blue water as they point at something off in the distance.

“Look out theres a storm coming,” Disick captioned the post.

Both Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie were along for the summer sojourn, which saw Kylie, boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi, momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, among others, in Europe on a yacht.

Disick and Richie, 21, appeared to coordinate their colorful, Mediterranean-inspired ensembles for a night out on the town in Capri, Italy, ahead of Kylie’s birthday festivities.

And no expense was spared for the lavish bash itself, as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul chartered the mega yacht Tranquility to ring in her birthday on Aug. 10 with family and friends.

According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Following the trip, Stormi accompanied Kylie and Scott, 28, to the premiere of the rapper’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Santa Monica, California.

Scott’s documentary (where Stormi is named as a producer in the end credits!) gives viewers a look into the musician’s life and rise to stardom — from his childhood days to becoming a dad last year — and even offers a glimpse into Kylie’s pregnancy and their daughter’s Feb. 1, 2018, birth.

In one section of sweet footage, Scott looks on nervously, taking Kylie’s hand as the latter lay in her hospital bed. Off-screen seconds later, Kylie’s big sister Khloé Kardashian‘s voice floats over the scene, saying, “Travis, cut the cord!”

Soon, Stormi’s tiny hand can be seen onscreen before her mom cuddles up next to her, cheek-to-forehead, and loved ones congratulate the new dad. A subsequent scene shows the Astroworld musician holding his then-newborn daughter, looking down at her serenely before her name and birth date appear onscreen.