Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 5½, initially said goodbye to his signature long locks last month

Scott Disick Shows Off 'COVID Cuts' with Son — Check Out Reign's New Mohawk!

Reign Aston has managed to squeeze in another edgy hairstyle before summer draws to a close!

The adorable 5½-year-old youngest child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian showed off his new 'do on his dad's Instagram feed Sunday, in a selfie with Disick, 37, posing in front of an ocean backdrop.

Dressed in a tropical-print shirt and dark sunglasses with his hair slicked back, Disick carries a shirtless Reign — who has his head tilted slightly toward the camera, putting his fresh mohawk on display in all its glory.

"Covid cuts," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote in his caption.

Reign previously had locks past his shoulders, and initially kept some of his hair before making the decision to shave it all off last month, according THEMENSGROOMER founder Jason Schneidman.

Schneidman shared a slideshow of Reign's hair transformation on his salon's Instagram account in early August, writing, "1? Long? 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ."

In the photos, Reign started off with hair down to his waist before debuting a much shorter haircut in a second shot. A third picture featured the young boy happily showing off his shaved head while posing with his dad and the hairstylist.

Kourtney, 41, also shared a photo of Reign's shaved head, writing on her Instagram, "I am not ok."

Disick and Kourtney — who split in 2015 after dating off and on for nine years — share sons Reign and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 8.

In last week's supertease for season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family suspected Kourtney may be pregnant after Kim Kardashian West said Disick told her they were hoping to have more kids.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four,' " Kardashian West, 39, told Kourtney in front of sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and Disick — and when pressed by Jenner, 64, about whether she was pregnant, Kourtney only had a blank look on her face, while Disick also remained silent.