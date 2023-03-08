Scott Disick Shows Off Son Reign's Bleach Blonde Hair Days After Kourtney Kardashian Goes Blonde

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn't the only member of her family switching up their look.

In photos shared by ex Scott Disick as he celebrated Purim with his kids, son Reign appeared with bleach-blonde locks of his own.

"Laces out," Disick, 39, captioned the shot, where the 8-year-old wears a crimson hoodie with a red t-shirt underneath and black sweatpants. In his hands, he holds a football with the laces facing the camera.

Later, the father of three shared a close-up of Reign's side profile, with his dark lashes and brows popping in comparison to his light hair. Reign's been known to switch up his hair, wearing a mohawk for some time last year after chopping off his long locks.

Reign Disick. Scott Disick/instagram

Earlier this week, the Kardashians star, 43, took a style cue from her teenage self as she unveiled her latest hair transformation — a blonde bob — with some throwback photos of her inspiration.

"Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate," Kardashian captioned her '90s snapshot, which showed her sporting a similar look.

Reign Disick. Scott Disick/instagram

Kardashian and Disick also share daughter Penelope, 10, and son Mason, 13.

The Lemme founder has been open about her journey of trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, 47. Their blended family currently includes five children: Kardashian's three kids and Barker's two — daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Scott Disick and son Reign. Scott Disick/Instagram

In December, the star said she was feeling like herself after stopping IVF treatments for 10 months.

"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in an Instagram story on top of a photo of her treadmill's dashboard. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"