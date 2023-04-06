Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo of Son Mason, 13, as He Celebrates Passover with All Three Kids

Scott Disick enjoyed the first night of Passover surrounded by all of his kids.

The Talentless founder, 39, shared photos on his Instagram Story Wednesday featuring his three kids, sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, celebrating the holiday together and participating in a Passover seder.

"Happy Passover People," Disick wrote alongside a photo of several bowls being filled with matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

Disick, who shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, then shared a snap of a blonde-haired Reign walking around with a kippah on his head.

The dad of three also included a rare photo of son Mason, who is typically not shown on social media, sitting next to sister Penelope at the seder table.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram

In December, Kardashian and Disick came together to celebrate son Mason's Bar Mitzvah.

The teenager had a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, followed by a private dinner and a reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The source added that the religious milestone was important to Disick, who was raised Jewish by his late parents, Jeff and Bonnie Disick.

At the afterparty, Mason and his friends had fun on the dance floor, decorated in silver balloons with a Chrome Hearts-inspired logo customized for Mason with the Star of David and the date serving as the backdrop.

At one point during the party, Mason's little brother Reign — with whom he shares a birthday — was lifted on a chair in the midst of the crowd.

Khloé Kardashian shared a few shots from the event on Instagram, posing with Penelope and niece North West as they made silly faces for the photos.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics," Khloé captioned the carousel of images.