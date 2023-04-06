Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo of Son Mason, 13, as He Celebrates Passover with All Three Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick share three kids: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, plus daughter Penelope, 10

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 10:46 AM
scott disick passover
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Scott Disick/instagram

Scott Disick enjoyed the first night of Passover surrounded by all of his kids.

The Talentless founder, 39, shared photos on his Instagram Story Wednesday featuring his three kids, sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, celebrating the holiday together and participating in a Passover seder.

"Happy Passover People," Disick wrote alongside a photo of several bowls being filled with matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

Disick, who shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, then shared a snap of a blonde-haired Reign walking around with a kippah on his head.

The dad of three also included a rare photo of son Mason, who is typically not shown on social media, sitting next to sister Penelope at the seder table.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/instagram

In December, Kardashian and Disick came together to celebrate son Mason's Bar Mitzvah.

The teenager had a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, followed by a private dinner and a reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The source added that the religious milestone was important to Disick, who was raised Jewish by his late parents, Jeff and Bonnie Disick.

At the afterparty, Mason and his friends had fun on the dance floor, decorated in silver balloons with a Chrome Hearts-inspired logo customized for Mason with the Star of David and the date serving as the backdrop.

At one point during the party, Mason's little brother Reign — with whom he shares a birthday — was lifted on a chair in the midst of the crowd.

Khloé Kardashian shared a few shots from the event on Instagram, posing with Penelope and niece North West as they made silly faces for the photos.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics," Khloé captioned the carousel of images.

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Khloé Kardashian Confirms Baby Son's Name Starts with a T: 'If My Daughter Outs Me, I'm Screwed'
Kaley Posts Pic of Baby on IG; Kaley Cuoco attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Look at Newborn Baby Matilda — See the Sweet Photo!
Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Baby Son and Reveals He's Called Charlie
Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Baby Son and Reveals His Name, Charlie
Nene Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Spend Quality Time Together Over Spring Break
NeNe Leakes Smiles Alongside Her Three Grandchildren as They Enjoy Time Together for Spring Break
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Excited to Be 'Aunties' Smiling Beside Rumer Willis' Bump
Bruce Willis' Daughters Mabel and Evelyn Ready to Be 'Aunties' as They Pose with Rumer Willis' Bump
Lea Michele Says Son Ever Is a 'Champ' And 'Going to Be Okay' in Hospital Update
Lea Michele Shares Son Ever, 2, Is Hospitalized Again, Says It's Hard Not to 'Break Down and Cry'
Tom Daley
Tom Daley Shares First Photos of Newborn Phoenix, Says Son Robbie Is 'Loving' Role as Big Brother
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Jokes About 'Loudly Complaining' at His Kid's Sports Games [Exclusive]
Iggy Azalea son
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx, 3, on First Day of Preschool: 'I Just Can't Take It!'
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Adam Levine Shares Hugs and Kisses with Daughters Gio and Dusty Backstage at Las Vegas Residency
Adam Levine Hugs and Kisses Daughters Gio and Dusty Backstage at Las Vegas Residency: Photo
Alec Baldwin birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Alec Baldwin's 65th Birthday in Cozy Photo with All 7 Kids
john travolta and daughter ella
John Travolta Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Ella's 23rd Birthday with Family Disney Trip: Watch
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hage
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Share Kids' April Fools' Day Pranks: 'They Fell Out Laughing'