Scott Disick Reunites with His 3 Kids After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italy Wedding: 'My Crew'

Scott Disick is back with his kids following their trip to Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex Kardashian. The post comes less than a week after Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, where Disick was not in attendance.

"I got my baby," Disick captioned a photo of Reign fast asleep in bed.

The Talentless creator also shared a selfie walking down a hallway with Mason and Penelope, writing, "Got my crew with me."

He later posted two sweet snaps with Penelope, adding that his "little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Disick, who dated Kardashian on and off for nine years before they split for good in 2015, jetted off for a beach vacation while his three children were in Italy for the wedding.

Over the weekend, Disick posted a photo of an airplane window on his Instagram Story. He captioned the shot: "Where 2?"

From there, Disick posted another photo featuring a screen of his flight's journey. "Next stop, the beach," he wrote.

scott disick and Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Presley Ann/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Disick repeatedly expressed interest in reconciling with Kardashian after the split, including on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year.

"I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now," he said while having dinner with Kardashian and her family. "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."

Kardashian then found love with longtime friend Barker, 46. (He shares son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)