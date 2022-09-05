Scott Disick Spends Quality Time Boating with Penelope, Reign and North: 'Nothin Like Fam Bam'

Scott Disick is sharing memories from Labor Day Weekend while on dad and uncle duty

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 5, 2022 04:37 PM
Scott and Penelope Disick
Photo: Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick is keeping up with his kids and his many nieces and nephews.

On Sunday, the Talentless luxury brand founder, 39, shared photos from his Labor Day weekend with son Reign, 7, daughter Penelope, 10, and niece North West, 9, as the four enjoyed a boat outing to close out the summer.

"Labor Day weekend was a good 1!" he captioned the Instagram carousel of photos. "Nothing like fam bam."

In the photos, Disick steers the boat and helps both Reign and Penelope take turns to do the same. Penelope also poses sweetly with North in life jackets as they enjoy their day on the water.

In addition to Reign and Penelope, Disick also shares 12-year-old son Mason with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder is also stepmom to husband Travis Barker's children, Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler's child Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with boxer turned fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya, 49.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/Instagram

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, Penelope teased that her dad "knows less than" she does when it comes to her math homework.

"In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on," she captioned a TikTok video in which Penelope and Scott gesture along to the viral "I don't know what's going on, and I simply don't want to know" audio clip.

Penelope is back to hitting the books after a busy summer with friends and family, which included celebrating her 10th birthday with a dreamy, pink-themed 10th birthday party.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Scott Disick/Instagram

After an outlet reported that the Flip It Like Disick star had been excluded from the Kardashian-Jenner family, family matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, took it upon herself to clear up the rumors by responding to the report on Instagram.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….," she wrote in the comment section of the post reporting the news. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…."

"We love him and not true! 🥰😍," Kris added.

