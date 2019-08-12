Scott Disick Creates an 'Extravagant' Playhouse for His Three Kids with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick‘s children are scoring huge now that their dad is a big-time house flipper.

During Sunday’s episode of his new E! series Flip It Like Disick, the father of three presented his latest project: an “extravagant” playhouse for his kids Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½.

In a confessional, Disick, 36, explained that his inspiration to create the playhouse came from a building in Mexico, which used a variety of woods to create a single structure.

“I want to basically do the same with this playhouse, in the backyard,” he explained in a confessional while he began to show the schematics of his project to Kourtney Kardashian, his ex and the mother of his children.

“I’m here for a little bit of business,” Disick said to Kardashian, 40. “I wanted to build the kids this guest house.”

“Guest house?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked him.

Image zoom Scott Disick's kids' playhouse E!

Image zoom Scott Disick's kids' playhouse E!

“A guest house for the kids,” Disick replied. “Like a tree house, but more luxurious. But cool [and] modern, with nice fixtures and hardwood floors.”

“I’m gonna try to build the most extravagant kids’ playhouse you’ve ever seen,” he said in a confessional.

Despite seeming skeptical, Kardashian followed her ex around as he showed her the early developments of the playhouse layout. “We’re gonna build a loft starting from here, and then they’ll have a crawl space,” Disick explained to while showing Kardashian the interior.

Later on, the former couple’s youngest child, Reign, made his dad proud when he picked out the exact same wood as Disick did. “Like father, like son. Reign picks out the Ipe,” he said. “Must be in the family, having good taste.”

Image zoom Scott Disick's kids' playhouse E!

As construction began, Kardashian’s hesitation showed, and she expressed her reservations to Disick, who was determined to get the final product for his children. “Like, a fan that spins around and that you can get your fingers cut off?” the Poosh founder said in a worried tone. “A regular fan scares me.”

“As crazy as Kourtney might sound, she’s probably actually right,” Disick admitted. “I don’t need the kids being unattended in a playhouse with a fan that they could possibly get their hands caught in.”

As construction was completed, Disick was overjoyed with the final result.

“I couldn’t be happier with the kids’ playhouse. I mean, everything came out great,” he said in a confessional. “I think it came really close to the Baja beach house that I was trying to mimic.”

But no one was happier than Disick’s three little ones, who ran out to give their dad a hug and thank him.

During Sunday’s episode, Disick also opened up to Kardashian about how he has evolved to embrace fatherhood over the years.

“I never thought I would have kids at such an early age, but I did and it’s been a real blessing ’cause I get to be the cool dad now,” said the star — who was 26 when the exes’ first child, son Mason, was born in December 2009 — during a confessional.

“It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them,” he continued. “I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now, and it’s great.”

Disick said he was “insecure” and worried “everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore” after he became a father. “Now, I couldn’t be happier,” he shared. “I would’ve never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff. But now I like it.”

