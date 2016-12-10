Kourtney Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend took the couple's kids on a plane ride over the weekend

The 'Sunlight' and the 'Boss'! Scott Disick Shares Adorable Photos of His Kids

Scott Disick is soaring to new heights with his kids!

The reality star and co-parent of Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids — Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, almost 2 — took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of his oldest little ones on a flight to Chicago.

“The sunlight in my life,” the father of three wrote in a post of the couple’s daughter Penelope.

He also shared a photo of his eldest son Mason looking up from his iPad, and captioned the post, “And the boss in my life.”

Soon after, he posted a picture of all three bundled-up relatives, captioning the photo, “The troops.”

Though Disick, 33, and Kardashian, 37, ended their 9-year relationship in July 2015, they have remained close while they co-parent their three kids and last month PEOPLE confirmed that the two are living together again.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Kardashian is still being “cautious” with Disick and “doesn’t want to say that they are back together until she knows for sure that Scott is fully committed to his family.”

But the insider maintained that things are going well for the on-again, off-again couple.