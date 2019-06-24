Scott Disick Poses with Daughter Penelope as He Says His Kids Are His 'Real Love and Passion'

Scott Disick‘s proudest life moment? Every minute of fatherhood.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, shared a photo with his daughter Penelope Scotland, 7 next month, to Instagram on Sunday, and revealed how his life has changed for the better since he first became a dad in 2009.

“I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion,” Disick captioned the cute father-daughter snapshot.

The father of three also shares two sons with ex Kourtney Kardashian: 4½-year-old Reign Aston and his big brother Mason Dash, 9½.

“Water world 🌎 ❤️,” Disick wrote over the weekend, sharing a sunny selfie with two of his little ones.

Disick and Kardashian, 40, opened up about co-parenting during an April interview for her lifestyle brand Poosh, in which they talked about how one of their secrets to success is going to therapy sessions.

“I think the hardest part [of co-parenting] was when we both started new relationships,” said Kardashian, who previously dated Younes Bendjima before they split in August 2018. ” ‘Cause that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids.”

“It’s one of those things you don’t think is ever gonna happen,” agreed Disick, who is currently dating Sofia Richie.

“We had to literally go to therapy to talk … to even get through … to be able to communicate together,” Kardashian recalled.

On a KUWTK episode that aired earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about her amicable relationship with Disick and his girlfriend after raising eyebrows when she was spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the couple this past December.

“[Scott] was going to take [the kids] anyway,” she told momager Kris Jenner about why she decided to tag along on the warm-weather trip. “So do I want to go and experience it with them or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO, so I don’t want to miss out on this with my kids.”

As for her dynamic with Richie, 20? Kardashian said there’s no bad blood between the two.

“Honestly, it was fine,” she revealed. “She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”