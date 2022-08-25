Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!

Scott Disick shares Reign, 7, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 12, with ex Kourtney Kardashian

By
Published on August 25, 2022 04:21 PM
Penelope Disick, North West
Photo: Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick is spending some quality time with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West.

On Thursday, Disick, 39, shared a candid shot on Instagram of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea together out of clear double wall mugs. While Penelope smiles for the camera, North is focused on trying to cool down her hot beverage.

"Tea time," the Talentless founder captioned the sweet picture.

Scott shares Penelope, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. North is the eldest child of former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Earlier this month, Kourtney, 43, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story featuring Penelope, Reign and North flying through the trees at a ziplining course.

In the first clip, the Poosh founder cheered on Penelope as she zoomed down the zipline. "I'll always be her cheerleader. 😂❤️," Kourtney wrote alongside the video.

The following slide showed North zipping through the course in an all-red jumpsuit. "And hers ❤️😆," the mom of three said of her niece.

"And his! why do I think this is so funny 🤠🤠," Kourtney added on a final video of her son Reign.

Over the summer, the mom of three spent time at a lake with her kids and husband Travis Barker, where she posted a sweet set of photos out on a boat with daughter Penelope.

In the cute pictures, Penelope sported a pink leopard print one-piece while sitting close to her mom, who wore a hot pink wetsuit and a black bucket hat. She simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji.

In July, Kourtney shared a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate her daughter turning double digits.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kourtney wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Penelope, as well as some of their friends and family.

"She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world," she continued. "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳"

