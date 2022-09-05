Scott Disick Teams Up with Daughter Penelope, 10, for Relatable TikTok About Math Homework

"In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on," she wrote on TikTok Saturday

By
Published on September 5, 2022 02:34 PM
Penelope Disick
Photo: Penelope Disick/TikTok

Penelope Disick may have to look outside her house for help with her math homework.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick teased that her dad "knows less than" she does when it comes to the subject.

"In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on," she captioned a TikTok video in which Penelope and Scott gesture along to the viral "I don't know what's going on, and I simply don't want to know" audio clip.

Penelope is back to hitting the books after a busy summer with friends and family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, Penelope turned "double digits" with mom Kourtney, stepfather Travis Barker's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, aunt Kim Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner all sending her celebratory wishes on social media.

De La Hoya posted a shot of the birthday girl blowing out her candles on a smiley-face cake, while Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories in which the Poosh founder, 43, showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations.

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kourtney wrote over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also shared a snap of heart-shaped vegan grilled cheeses with marinara sauce – all on a matching pink plate.

"Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!" Jenner posted, sending Penelope birthday wishes from afar while at Paris Fashion Week.

Related Articles
penelope disick
Alabama Barker Kicks Off Family Birthday Tributes for Penelope Disick: 'Princess P, Love You!"
Penelope Disick, North West
Scott Disick Enjoys 'Tea Time' with Daughter Penelope and Niece North West — See the Cute Photo!
Kourtney Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Penelope Disick’s Fabulous Birthday Party: From the 'Decor' to 'Cakes'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgDP0m3vahZ/
Inside Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party, with Biodegradable Balloons and Vegan Grilled Cheeses
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
kourtney kardashian, penelope disick
Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some All-Pink Backyard Fun Ahead of Daughter Penelope's 10th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Cheers on Penelope, North and Reign During Zipline Adventure: Watch
Travis Barker Shares Fathers’ Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Penelope and Reign 
Travis Barker Shares Father's Day Cards from Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeZxDwivWyk/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D travisbarker Verified So proud of you @landonasherbarker. It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓
Travis Barker Celebrates His Son Landon Graduating from High School: 'So Proud of You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CekBD0NvhI4/ kourtneykardash Verified Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach 🫀☠️❤️‍🔥🕯🖤
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Wedding Beauty Secrets for Looking 'Flawless in Photos'
Kourtney Kardashian Stands Beside Daughter and Stepdaughter Bridesmaids at Wedding to Travis Barker. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Daughters Are the Sweetest Bridesmaids at Italy Wedding
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Shanna Moakler
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney Kardashian Including Kids in Wedding Was a 'Beautiful Gesture'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
Scott Disick shares photos of family on Instagram
Scott Disick Reunites with His 3 Kids After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italy Wedding: 'My Crew'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/CetpuDKJJxO/.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign, 7, Bringing Back His Mohawk Hairstyle