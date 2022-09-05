Scott Disick Teams Up with Daughter Penelope, 10, for Relatable TikTok About Math Homework

Penelope Disick may have to look outside her house for help with her math homework.

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick teased that her dad "knows less than" she does when it comes to the subject.

"In math class when I don't know what's going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what's going on," she captioned a TikTok video in which Penelope and Scott gesture along to the viral "I don't know what's going on, and I simply don't want to know" audio clip.

Penelope is back to hitting the books after a busy summer with friends and family.

In July, Penelope turned "double digits" with mom Kourtney, stepfather Travis Barker's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, aunt Kim Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner all sending her celebratory wishes on social media.

De La Hoya posted a shot of the birthday girl blowing out her candles on a smiley-face cake, while Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories in which the Poosh founder, 43, showed her family's very special pre-birthday celebrations.

"My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!" Kourtney wrote over photos of heart-shaped sustainable and biodegradable pink balloons. The reality star also shared a snap of heart-shaped vegan grilled cheeses with marinara sauce – all on a matching pink plate.

"Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!" Jenner posted, sending Penelope birthday wishes from afar while at Paris Fashion Week.