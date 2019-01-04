Scott Disick's Photo of Daughter Penelope Pulling a Face at Dinner Branded Racist by Some Fans

Scott Disick‘s recent photo showing daughter Penelope pulling her eyes up while dining at an Asian restaurant, has sparked a heated debate amongst fans online with some accusing the child of making a racist gesture.

“Best first date of 2019!” Disick, 34, captioned the photo on Thursday, adding a red heart and prayer hands emoji. In it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares daughter Penelope, 6, and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, can be seen sitting alongside Penelope, holding a pair of chopsticks.

“Tell her to stop being racist,” one user wrote in the comment section of Disick’s post.

“Better teach your kid not to make eye thing with chopsticks,” another fan commented.

“So it’s ok to post racist photos because it’s a kid doing it…” another user chimed in.

“Why the F is his daughter doing that? Eating Asian food and being racist???” another commenter expressed.

However, not everyone took offense to Penelope’s expression, in fact, some argued it was harmless.

“She’s a little girl! It’s not racist! Calm down, she’s holding her eyes UP! Every 5 year old doesn’t make funny faces when getting a picture taken!” one fan wrote.

“You clear [sic] do not have children… My kids make faces like this all the time and not one time have they ever said look mommy [I] look like an Asian person… I have no idea what they’re doing, they’re just being silly,” another user wrote defending Disick.

“She’s a little girl having fun,” another user wrote.

A representative for Disick or Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Penelope has been known to pull faces while being photographed.

Back in August, Kardashian, 39, shared photos of Penelope posing at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“My little lunch date,” Kardashian captioned the photos that showed Penelope with a mouthful of pasta in one shot and a wide smile in the others.