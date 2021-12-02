Scott Disick Celebrates Hanukkah with His and Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids: 'Family First'

Scott Disick is enjoying the holidays with his little ones.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah with his three kids, Reign Aston, 6, Mason Dash, 11, and Penelope Scotland, 9, sharing sweet photos of their evening together to his Instagram Stories.

In the first shot, Disick, who shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and his kids are seen lighting the candles together, with Penelope helping her dad place the candles in the menorah.

"Family first," Disick writes.

The dad of three also shared a picture of Reign looking surprised while opening one of his gifts, writing, "Happy little fella."

In addition to their Hanukkah celebrations, Disick announced that Reign would also be getting a visit from the tooth fairy that night as he lost one of his two front teeth.

Disick recently enjoyed a "boyz night" with his two sons, sharing a snap from the trio's evening together on Instagram in October.

In the photo, Reign looks comfortable underneath a black fuzzy blanket while his older brother hangs out next to him and chats while scrolling through his phone.

The image came just over one week after Disick's ex Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif. The mother of three announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos from the romantic moment with the caption: "Forever @travisbarker."