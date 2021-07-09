Scott Disick Celebrates Daughter Penelope's Birthday — and Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Leaves a Sweet Note

"You have changed my life forever peep," Scott Disick wrote in a tribute to his daughter Penelope

Scott Disick has some sweet words for daughter Penelope Scotland on her 9th birthday.

On Thursday, Disick, 38, shared a heartfelt tribute to Penelope, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, alongside a candid shot of the young girl sitting on a bathroom counter in a casual white T-shirt and sweatpants.

In the picture, Disick's image is reflected in the mirror.

"My life my love my everything," the father of three — who also co-parents sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, with Kardashian — wrote in the caption. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!"

Disick added, "And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, also left a note to the birthday girl in the comments section.

"Little peesh 🥺💞💞," wrote Hamlin, 20, referring to one of Penelope's many nicknames. "happy birthday to the best facialist in town."

Hamlin has been linked to Disick since last October. The couple made their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that things between Disick and the model — who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — were "getting serious."

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," the source said at the time.

Disick and Kardashian ended their relationship in 2015 after nine years together. Currently, Kardashian is dating Blink-182 dummer Travis Barker.

In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, Barker, 45, wished Penelope a happy birthday and shared a video of the girl jamming out on a drum set.

"Happy birthday Penelope!!!" he wrote alongside the clip.

Barker also appeared in Kardashian's Instagram post celebrating Penelope's birthday.

In videos shared by the Poosh founder on Thursday, the musician was seen teaching Penelope how to play the drums on another set.