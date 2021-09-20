Scott Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Brings His 3 Kids to Sugar Factory in Las Vegas Following Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick and his three kids enjoyed one sweet outing together.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took his three children — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9 — out to dine at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.

Scott Disick and Mario Lopez at the Sugar Factory Harmon Corner Grand Opening Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages

During the outing, Disick joked with Penelope, letting the little one sip on a non-alcoholic version of Sugar Factory's new Cali Love goblet, which is usually made with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Disick's trip to Sugar Factory with his kids, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, marked his first public appearance since he and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, split earlier this month.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair decided to go their separate ways, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

News of their split came after an insider revealed that Disick and Hamlin were having issues. "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the insider said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Disick and Hamlin were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash together. They made their relationship Instagram official in February while celebrating Valentine's Day.