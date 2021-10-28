Scott Disick shares sons Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Has 'Boyz Night' with Sons Reign and Mason After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement News

Scott Disick is soaking up time with his sons.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, gave a glimpse into his night at home with his two sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, as the trio relaxed on the couch together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Reign looks comfortable underneath a black fuzzy blanket while his older brother hangs out next to him and chats while scrolling through his phone.

"Boyz night," the father of three captioned the picture.

The image comes just over one week after Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker. Disick and Kardashian also share 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disick first surfaced on social media following the engagement news with a since-expired Instagram Story last Thursday.

In the post, the reality star said that he was spending quality time with son Reign after school, as seen in a screengrab of the post obtained by E! News.

"After school break down with reign," Disick wrote alongside the shot, which showed the father-son duo hanging out together on separate chairs.

Disick later shared an image of his red Ferrari. "My baby on the way home and daddy needed some new shoes on her. @al13wheels did a great job making the new wheels they look perfect."

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif. The mother of three announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos from the romantic moment with the caption: "Forever @travisbarker."