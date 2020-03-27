Scooter Braun on Parenthood: 'You Should Never Have to Weight Your Ambition Against Your Family'

Family comes first for Scooter Braun.

The music mogul, 38, stopped by new mom Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal recently, where the two chatted about, among other things, how to balance work and home life in a high-profile profession.

“Some of us are lucky enough to have what society considers success. You might get fame, you might get monetary success, you might get the attention you’ve been looking for, but it doesn’t actually validate you in the way you want,” says Braun. “And then you see these people who have success, having sadness and kind of depression because they’re a little bit lost of what it actually looks like.”

“But I found that people who have a foundation of family — whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start or the family they already had — they’re able to sustain a lot better because that’s what really matters,” adds the record executive, who shares three children with wife Yael: daughter Hart Violet, 15 months, as well as sons Levi Magnus, 3, and Jagger Joseph, 5.

Braun “knew how to say all the right things” he tells Graham, 32, “because I grew up with a good family.” However, “I don’t think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael.”

“There was my insecurities; I was having a lot of success and I was looking for what validated me. And then when I met her, I realized, between her and the kids, I don’t need that validation anywhere anymore,” he says of his businesswoman wife, 33, whom he married in 2014. “I can just do good work and I can try and be kind to people.”

“Other people’s issues are not my issue. I can only control my own actions. But she kind of gave me that comfort that I’m enough. In that home, I’m enough,” Braun continues. “I come home and I realize [work problems are] just an inconvenience and not a problem. Because when my kid says, ‘Daddy, play with me,’ they don’t care about who I am out there. They just want Daddy.”

“And I’m actually really excited for you to get the, ‘Mommy, come play with me,’ because you’re gonna understand that all this stuff that stressed you out in the past doesn’t matter,” he tells Graham, who welcomed her first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, on Jan. 18.

“You should never have to weight your ambition against your family,” he advises.

And the way Braun sees it, when it comes to work, “If they call you and you’re with a CEO, your assistant will take a message and they’re going to say, ‘She is behind closed doors in an important meeting.’ Why shouldn’t your kids have that same attention?”