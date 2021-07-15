Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids

No matter your age, we all scream for ice cream. The Fabletics founder caught a sweet snap of her actor beau enjoying the sweet treat with their daughter Rani Rose, 2, on July 4.

In a second photo, the toddler ate her dessert with big brother Bing, 10, whom Hudson shares with with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. In a third, son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, dozed on a sandy shore.

"Ice cream and naps… perfect ☀️" she captioned the carousel.