Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids
From cartwheels to ice cream, pool days and visits to Disney, these famous moms and dads are living it up with their little ones
Jenna Bush Hager
"LOVING summer so very much," the Today co-host captioned a "photo dump" of summer fun with daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 5, and son Hal, 23 months, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.
Tarek El Mousa
Buckle up! The Flip or Flop star took a wild ride on a water slide at Knott's Berry Farm with daughter Taylor, 10, son Brayden, 5, and fiancée Heather Rae Young.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
The actress and former NBA player kicked back and relaxed on a sunny boat ride with daughter Kaavia James, 2.
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews
Showing off his athletic prowess on another kind of green, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a "family vacation" of the American Century Championship golf tournament with his fiancée and their daughter Sterling Skye, 4 months.
Joanna Gaines
Mom's still got it! The Magnolia mogul tumbled with grace in some backyard gymnastics with daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie, 11.
"I'm sure I'll be feeling this in the morning," Joanna joked.
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins
Red, white and girl power! The country star and his wife had some Independence Day fun on the beach with daughters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 17 months, in star-spangled accessories. Lauren is currently expecting the couple's fourth baby girl.
Tia Mowry
The actress made a splash in matching swimsuits with daughter Cairo, 3, in the Hawaii surf.
"Someone enjoyed their time at the #beach The joy of a #child is priceless! God, I #love this #girl!" the proud mom captioned her post. "Being your #mother has been such a great #joy 🙏🏽"
John Legend
Daddy's girl! The singer and daughter Luna, 5, smiled for a shipyard snap in Portofino, Italy, during a family vacation.
Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa
No matter your age, we all scream for ice cream. The Fabletics founder caught a sweet snap of her actor beau enjoying the sweet treat with their daughter Rani Rose, 2, on July 4.
In a second photo, the toddler ate her dessert with big brother Bing, 10, whom Hudson shares with with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. In a third, son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, dozed on a sandy shore.
"Ice cream and naps… perfect ☀️" she captioned the carousel.
Jana Kramer
The Whine Down podcast host enjoyed a boat ride with daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, as her kids cuddled close.
"Us 3... I am letting go of what a family photo should look like or what it would have looked like because this family is happy," she captioned the snap amid her divorce from Mike Caussin, with whom she shares the kids.
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
The Honest Company founder and producer took a whirl on a Disneyland ride with their son Hayes, 3, during his first-ever visit to the California theme park.
Vanessa Bryant
"Family ❤️🌴☀️🇯🇲" the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Board of Directors president wrote of a sunset snap with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, smiling with loved ones.
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady
Giddyup! The supermodel shared a trail ride snap of husband Tom Brady with son Jack, 13, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and the couple's kids Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8.
Channing Tatum
The actor hugged daughter Everly, 8, close after an evening swim in the sea.
"You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart," the proud dad captioned the photo. The Dog director shares his only child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Kane Brown
Does anything scream summer more than splashing in a sprinkler? The country star beamed as daughter Kingsley, 20 months, danced and giggled during a water party.
Brian Austin Green
The actor soaked up quality time with his four sons on Father's Day, cooling off in the pool with Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker
The singer and the former NFL player jetted to Greece and Italy for an epic summer vacation with daughter Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3.
"Greece we love you! Thanks for an unforgettable experience with wonderful people ❤️☀️," she wrote.
Anderson Cooper
Hey baby! The news anchor celebrated his June 3 birthday with son Wyatt, 1.
"Getting to see my little boy's joy-filled face every day, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive," he wrote.