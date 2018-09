“I love this bento box for my daughter Philomena’s lunch – it keeps everything organized and cool until she’s ready to eat. It seals really well once you close it, so even if they bang their lunchboxes around, things stay in place!

I usually put a dollop of hummus or whole greek yogurt with a drizzle of olive oil and sea salt into one of the smaller compartments, and then stick cut up carrots, cucumbers, or sugarsnap peas in for her to dip. My son John loves sandwiches, but Philo isn’t really into them, so I frequently do leftovers for her – these are chicken meatballs from last night (I stuff them full of sautéed veggies for moisture and black or pinto beans for a bit of extra fiber and filling protein!) and some homemade French fries…I use a little dressing container to send organic ketchup on the side for dipping. I try to use a mix of potatoes (russet or Yukon and sweet), and then I’ll sneak some rutabaga or carrot sticks in there too.

I cut up huge batches of these when I have my food processor out and then will freeze them for future use. You can even bake them once and then freeze, and then bake again to reheat at a later date for extra crispy results. I put a little roasted spaghetti squash on the side, and some olives which she loves.

And then there are watermelon matchsticks. Philomena might be the only 4 year old on the planet who does not like fruit, but I keep giving it to her in hopes that bite by bite she starts to…I find making it really easy to eat (cubes, balls, matchsticks) or giving her fun things like honey to dip into makes the process work better. I use reusable cloth or silicone snack bags for a snack of organic pretzels and raisins, [plus a container of organic, fresh-pressed Simply Apples from Pure Spoon which I get delivered – it’s actually baby food for my 9 month old, Nica, but my older kids love it too]!”

Daphne Oz and her husband John Jovanovic are parents to Domenica, 7 months, Jovan Jr., 2, and Philomena, 4. She is a former co-host of The Chew and a cookbook author.