'Schitt's Creek' Alum Sarah Levy Celebrates Birthday with Son James: 'Most Life-Changing Trip'

Sarah Levy has had a pretty major year.

The Schitt's Creek alum — daughter of actor and costar Eugene Levy — celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and shared some photos from her year on Instagram.

"Most life-changing trip around the sun yet 🎈," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which included 10 pictures from throughout her year, including a photo from when she was in labor and a sweet birthday cake.

The carousel begins with a photo of the family of three smiling together, with Levy's husband, Graham Outerbridge, holding their 10-week-old James Eugene up so he can see the cake.

Last month, Levy shared a touching photo of Outerbridge and James to celebrate his 40th birthday.

"What in the world would we do without you," she captioned the black-and-white photo, where Outerbridge holds the infant close and kisses the side of his head.

"Happy 40th, love you so."

Sarah Levy/Instagram ; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Canadian actress shared the exciting news of her son's arrival earlier this summer with a sweet photo of her hand resting on a baby blanket next to her newborn's little feet.

"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨," she captioned her post.

Sarah first revealed she was expecting her first baby in May, sharing a photo of herself smiling and cradling her baby bump while wearing a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top and a fedora.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she captioned the post, tagging Outerbridge.