'Schitt's Creek' Alum Sarah Levy Celebrates Birthday with Son James: 'Most Life-Changing Trip'

Sarah Levy reflected on the last year of her life while sharing photos featuring husband Graham Outerbridge and son James, 10 weeks

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on September 12, 2022 04:50 PM
Sarah Levy Shares New Photo with Son James For Her Birthday
Photo: Sarah Levy/Instagram

Sarah Levy has had a pretty major year.

The Schitt's Creek alum — daughter of actor and costar Eugene Levy — celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and shared some photos from her year on Instagram.

"Most life-changing trip around the sun yet 🎈," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which included 10 pictures from throughout her year, including a photo from when she was in labor and a sweet birthday cake.

The carousel begins with a photo of the family of three smiling together, with Levy's husband, Graham Outerbridge, holding their 10-week-old James Eugene up so he can see the cake.

Last month, Levy shared a touching photo of Outerbridge and James to celebrate his 40th birthday.

"What in the world would we do without you," she captioned the black-and-white photo, where Outerbridge holds the infant close and kisses the side of his head.

"Happy 40th, love you so."

sarah levy welcomes first baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfo68-jJwM1/. ; SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Sarah Levy during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Sarah Levy/Instagram ; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Canadian actress shared the exciting news of her son's arrival earlier this summer with a sweet photo of her hand resting on a baby blanket next to her newborn's little feet.

"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨," she captioned her post.

Sarah first revealed she was expecting her first baby in May, sharing a photo of herself smiling and cradling her baby bump while wearing a pair of striped shorts, an unbuttoned linen top and a fedora.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" she captioned the post, tagging Outerbridge.

