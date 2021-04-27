Scheana Shay Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Summer Moon: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Mini Scheana has arrived!

Scheana Shay and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies welcomed their first baby, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, on Monday, April 26, in Los Angeles, she revealed on Instagram.

The couple's daughter weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum," Shay wrote while announcing her daughter's arrival.

"Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Leading up to her baby girl's birth, Shay has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey via Instagram. In one Feb. 20 post, at 31 weeks along, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said "before we know it I won't be holding my belly and you'll be here!"

Shay announced her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in October, with the news coming months after she previously shared in June that she suffered a miscarriage.

"We got pregnant so quickly," she said. "My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling."

scheana shay labor Credit: scheana shay/ instagram

Shay remembered "bawling [her] eyes out" upon seeing a positive result on the pregnancy test.

"After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs," this time around, "it was comforting knowing, 'Okay, you're not spotting, you're not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you're still tired, your boobs still hurt,' " she said.

"I had to keep convincing myself it's okay because last time I woke up one day and there's no other way to explain it, just that I didn't feel pregnant anymore," the Bravo star recalled. "I told my mom that and her heart broke because before my sister, she too had a miscarriage and the same thing — she said she just felt not pregnant one day."

"After a miscarriage, I was definitely even more aware of my body, but just so much more cautious and scared ... I was just too afraid to lift up a 5-lb. weight. I was like, 'But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?' " Shay added. "It was every little thing, which I'm sure was driving Brock crazy because he's like, 'You're fine!' But I was just like, 'I need to make sure, I need to make sure' — and now we've made sure! Everything is good."

Scheana Shay Brock Davies and Scheana Shay | Credit: Scheana Shay/Instagram

When the pair found out they were expecting a daughter in November, she told PEOPLE, while she's mostly just happy to have a healthy baby, she couldn't wait to raise a girl. "I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl's hair and spoil her with unicorns," she said.

Shay also added at the time that she hopes "to have two or three kids and I want both a boy and a girl or two, so it didn't matter the order to me!"

She added that she has "always had my girl name that I've wanted since high school," adding, "I still love the name; I think it's timeless. ... Thankfully, Brock also loves" the name.