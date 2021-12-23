Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon, met two different Santas ahead of her first Christmas, but hilariously didn’t take too kindly to one of them

Scheana Shay Takes Daughter Summer Moon to Meet Santa Claus –– and Her Reaction Is Priceless!

Scheana Shay and daughter Summer Moon are getting into the holiday spirit –– well, kind of.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, took her almost 8-month-old daughter to visit the big man in red ahead of Christmas, posting two adorable photos of Summer meeting Santa Claus on Instagram on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First time she met Santa he said she made the nice list…" Shay captioned the photos, adding, "What happened the next?"

Scheana Shay Credit: Scheana Shay/instagram

While Summer, who Shay shares with fiancé Brock Davies, did not have much of a reaction to meeting her first St. Nick – who was dressed in the traditional red suit, red hat, and black boots – introducing her daughter to Hawaii Santa was a completely different story.

The second picture posted to Shay's Instagram account shows Summer crying as she sits on the lap of a Santa dressed in a red Hawaiian print shirt, red board shorts, and black flip flops.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shay, Davies, and Summer recently took a family vacation to Hawaii together ahead of the Christmas holiday, where the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast host "recreated some magic" with a mother-daughter photoshoot similar to the pregnancy shoot she did in Oahu in February.

In July, Shay told PEOPLE all about her "surprise" engagement, including where their dream wedding location would be.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Call Off Engagement While Taping Reunion

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" the reality star said of Davies popping the question. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."