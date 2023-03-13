Scheana Shay Shares Photos from Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean's 'Monster Inc.' Second Birthday Bash

There was a Vanderpump Rules baby reunion at Lala Kent's daughter's second birthday party

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 13, 2023 05:13 PM
Scheana Shay Shares Photos from Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean's Monster Inc. 2nd Birthday Bash
Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay with their kids. Photo: Scheana Shay/Instagram

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies had a blast with their little girl at a Vanderpump Rules baby birthday!

The couple and daughter Summer Moon, 23 months, dressed up to celebrate friend Lala Kent's daughter Ocean on her second birthday, which saw friends and family come together for a Monster's Inc.-themed party.

Both Shay, 37, and Davies, 31, dressed as the character Sully with daughter Summer dressed as Boo. They posed with Kent and Ocean, who was dressed as a little purple monster, and Brittany Cartwright with son Cruz.

"Ocean's 2nd bday party was BOOtiful! 💜" she captioned the set of photos from the event.

This wasn't the first time the family channeled the beloved animated film. For Halloween, the family of three wore costumes from Disney's Monsters Inc., with Davies as Sulley, Shay as Mike Wazowski and Summer as Boo, the main characters in the classic Disney and Pixar film.

"Monsters Inc. & Boo 👧🏻," Shay captioned the shot, where they sat on the steps of a home.

Speaking with PEOPLE in December, Shay told PEOPLE that her toddler has "so much personality."

Scheana Shay and Daughter Summer Pose in 'Monsters Inc' Halloween Costumes with Brock Davies
Scheana Shay/instagram

"Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!"

"She's like a mini-Scheana," added Davies.

"She is the absolute cutest," Shay continued. "She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."

"I said it one time and now it's all she'll say," added the Viva Verano lash entrepreneur. "Every stage is the most fun stage and it just keeps getting better. I love it,"

