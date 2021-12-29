Scheana Shay Admits Hair Loss Since Daughter Summer's Birth Is Her 'Biggest Insecurity'

The Vanderpump Rules star explained on Instagram that her hair started "coming out in chunks" after giving birth, then warned critics to "think before you comment"



Scheana Shay is getting real about one of the unexpected challenges she has faced since becoming a mom.

In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star confessed that her hairline has become a major source of self-doubt since she welcomed 8-month-old daughter, Summer Moon.

Shay, 36, faced negative comments after Tuesday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules featured her styled in a high ponytail and one-shoulder dress while attending the launch of Lala Kent's Give Them Lala Beauty line.

In response, the "Good as Gold" singer set the record straight on Instagram, writing, "To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune. After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss."

She continued, "It is slowly coming back but I'm also still pumping milk every 3 hours since Summer stopped latching. Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it's happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks. Next time think before you comment."

Shay welcomed her first child with fiancé Brock Davies on April 26.

In July, Shay told PEOPLE all about her "surprise" engagement to Davies, including where their dream wedding location would be.

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" she said. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."

