Scheana Shay has been open in the past about her egg-freezing journey and subsequent struggles, including a miscarriage this past June

Scheana Shay Says She Would Likely Freeze Embryos with Boyfriend Brock Davies Before More Eggs

Scheana Shay is keeping her options open when it comes to her future family expansion.

On Friday's episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star was joined by boyfriend Brock Davies as they answered a question from a fan asking about whether they're "still planning on freezing embryos in the future," as Shay's journey has been "inspiring" to them.

"I think so," said Shay, 35, who has been open in the past about her egg-freezing journey and subsequent struggles, including a miscarriage this past June. "I don't think that is on the agenda right now, but I think before I were to go through a third round of freezing eggs, we would do embryos."

"Oh, yeah. We can definitely have that conversation moving forward," said Davies. "She froze [her eggs] for a reason and my [sperm], definitely, we know they work."

"We'll just deal with that one when we come up to it, I think," added the Australian fitness trainer, who is already a father of two. "Sorry guys, I'm not a genie — I'm not gonna turn around and talk about our future like that because there's no need to."

Scheana Shay

"Yeah, but I had talked about doing a third round of freezing my eggs and then I was like, 'If I were gonna that, I would probably just do embryos and not do eggs.' But that's just not on our agenda right now," Shay went on.

"Not yet," her beau agreed.

Shay froze her eggs — 16 total — in January and July of last year, and previously opened up about the in vitro fertilization process during her first retrieval round.

"It was an awesome experience to see everything that goes into freezing eggs," the Bravo star said at the time. "My doctor highly recommended for me to do this to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road. I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. You never know what will happen in life."

Shay first revealed the news of her heartbreaking miscarriage on her Scheananigans podcast in late June, sharing that she and Davies had first learned of her "miracle" pregnancy "a few weeks ago" and were surprised, considering doctors previously told her "it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on [her] own."

On July 1, the star posted a YouTube video in which she tearfully took viewers through the process of learning her pregnancy would not continue and shared that she had decided to get a dilation & curettage surgery.

While in recovery, Shay said it was "really, really hard" being surrounded by loved ones who are expecting babies, after grieving not only the loss of her own child but the loss of the simultaneous pregnancy journey.

"Seeing a few of my friends pregnant right now and knowing I was going to be there with them and now I'm not," she explains of her difficult feelings. (One such friend is Shay's former costar Stassi Schroeder, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.)

"I didn't know how bad I wanted this until I had a little taste of it and now it's gone too soon," she added.