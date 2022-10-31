Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Pose in 'Monsters Inc.' Halloween Costumes with Daughter Summer

Scheana Shay is celebrating Halloween with her family.

The Vanderpump Rules star posed with daughter Summer Moon, 18 months, and husband Brock Davies in a sweet family photo shared on Instagram Sunday. The family of three wore costumes from Disney's Monsters Inc., with Davies as Sulley, Shay as Mike Wazowski and Summer as Boo, the main characters in the classic Disney and Pixar film.

"Monsters Inc. & Boo 👧🏻," Shay captioned the shot, where they sat on the steps to a home.

Though Summer and Davies' costumes kept true to the film, Shay added a little sass to the green alien costume, wearing a lime green, long-sleeved mini-dress paired with furry hand warmers and leg warmers that featured the zany character.

In April 2021, the two welcomed their first daughter Summer Moon, with Shay writing on Instagram that she and Davies were "feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Since welcoming Summer last year, Shay and Davies have been mulling over how and when they will expand their family. While their little one has been a "very good baby" so far, Shay said she wasn't sure if she wanted to carry another child.

"I don't know if I want to do this again," she told PEOPLE in September 2021. "It won't be a better pregnancy."

Scheana/Instagram

That being said, the couple has "had a conversation" about the possibility of adoption or using a surrogate in the future.

"Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that," Davies said at the time. "So we've already talked about that briefly. But we'll give it some time. A couple of months, at least."