The reality star opened up about her gestational diabetes on her Instagram Stories

Pregnant Scheana Shay Cries over 'Really High' Glucose Levels: 'I Do Everything Right'

Scheana Shay is getting candid about her gestational diabetes.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, got emotional on her Instagram Stories after she found out she'd have to undergo a three-hour glucose test.

"Obviously I'm upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right," the mom-to-be said through tears.

Shay said her doctor told her that despite her efforts, her glucose levels were still "really high."

A few hours later, she hopped back on her Instagram Stories to update her followers and thank them for the well-wishes and advice on how to handle her upcoming glucose test.

"Apparently two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes," she said. "I guess it's something that can be genetic."

Shay said her appointment is on Monday and she is "hoping for the best."

The reality star announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies in October after previously suffering a miscarriage in June.

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about finding out she was pregnant, recalling "bawling [her] eyes out" upon seeing the positive result.

"We got pregnant so quickly," says Shay. "My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling."

She continued: "After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs," this time around, "it was comforting knowing, 'Okay, you're not spotting, you're not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you're still tired, your boobs still hurt.' "

"I had to keep convincing myself it's okay because last time I woke up one day and there's no other way to explain it, just that I didn't feel pregnant anymore," the Bravo star recalls. "I told my mom that and her heart broke because before my sister, she too had a miscarriage and the same thing — she said she just felt not pregnant one day."

Shay wants other women struggling with infertility and/or pregnancy loss to know that there are so many options on the road to parenthood and has a big message from the heart: "Don't give up."