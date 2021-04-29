Scheana Shay Claps Back at Claim She Is 'Worried' About Her Vlog and Not 'Focused' on Newborn

Scheana Shay is setting the record straight about her priorities after giving birth to her first child.

On Wednesday, two days after Shay and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies welcomed daughter Summer Moon, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, posted a video to her YouTube channel about prepping for her then baby-on-the-way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After sharing the clip, Shay revealed on her Instagram Story that someone messaged her about the vlog, claiming that Shay was "worried" about her video and not keeping the "focus" on her and her newborn's health. (The reality star shared Wednesday that she had been diagnosed with "preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome" after the birth.)

"Omg FOCUS ON YOUR PREECLAMPSIA!!! Seriously you want to preach and talk about it but still freaking worried about your blog?? Girl we have other in vitro mommies and you're being so inconsiderate. We all stood by you so maybe you need to stand by us. SO SELFISH," the user writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scheana Shay Credit: Scheana Shay/Instagram

Shay publicly responded to the message, asserting that she was "only focused" on herself and Summer.

"She's doing just fine, and I'm improving each day here. I'm not 'worried' about my vlog. I already shot this and post every week, and it has some great CPR training for people," Shay writes. "How about you watch over the next 3 weeks as I navigate thru having HELLP syndrome at the hospital."

"Hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. Thank you!" she adds.

Shay also shared some adorable new photos of baby Summer on her Instagram Stories, featuring the newborn resting on the Bravo star's chest.

"My everything 😍," she captioned one photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Scheana Shay Credit: Scheana Shay/Instagram

Shay opened up about her health condition on Instagram while announcing her daughter's arrival.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum," Shay wrote.

"Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."