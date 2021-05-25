Scheana Shay Celebrates Four Weeks with Daughter Summer Moon: 'My Princess'

Scheana Shay welcomed her first baby, daughter Summer Moon, with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies on April 26

Scheana Shay is celebrating a month with her little girl!

On Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, posted a beautiful series of photos of her daughter Summer Moon in honor of her baby turning four weeks old. Shay welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies on April 26.

In the sweet pictures, baby Summer is dressed in a light pink dress and floral headband as she sleeps on top of a small bed surrounded by flowers.

"My princess @summermoon is 4 weeks old today!" Shay caption the post.

Many of Shay's friends raved about the star's baby girl in the comments of the photo.

Ariana Madix wrote, "my lil bestie 🥲🥲🥲🥲," while Kate Maloney added, "😍😍😍 precious!!!"

"Oh my sweet baby Jesus. So darn cute," Billie Lee commented.

Earlier this month, the Bravo star shared a sweet tribute in honor of Summer as Shay celebrated her first Mother's Day as a new mom.

"Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received," Shay wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her cuddling her newborn in the hospital. "@summermoon I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you. You have changed my life 🤍 "

Shay went on to pay tribute to "all the moms out there" including those who "have lost children, and those who have lost their moms."

"My heart goes out to you today and always," she concluded the post.

Shay also shared a candid video to her Instagram Story, featuring the mom of one breastfeeding her little girl. "Happy mother's day to me and all the mom's out there. And to this little angel who made me a mom!" she said in the clip.

Davies later honored Shay for the special occasion with his own heartfelt post on Instagram.

"To the world, you are a mother...To our family, you are the world...We both love you honey 🍯," Davies wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.