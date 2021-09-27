Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively she has "had a conversation" with fiancé Brock Honey Davies about possibly adopting or conceiving their next baby through surrogacy

Scheana Shay Isn't Sure She Wants to Carry Another Baby: 'I Don't Know If I Want to Do This Again'

Scheana Shay and fiancé Brock Honey Davies are still mulling over how and when they will expand their family of three.

Shay, 36, and Davies, 31, welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April. While their little one has been a "very good baby" so far, Shay isn't sure if she wants to carry another child.

"I don't know if I want to do this again," the Vanderpump Rules star tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It won't be a better pregnancy."

That being said, the engaged couple has "had a conversation" about the possibility of adoption or using a surrogate in the future.

"Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that," Davies says. "So we've already talked about that briefly. But we'll give it some time. A couple of months, at least."

Agreeing with Davies' sentiment, Shay shares their hopeful next steps but clarifies that they won't be expecting a second child "anytime soon."

"I think in the next six months though, we will unfreeze the eggs and turn them into embryos just to see if any of those are even viable for a surrogate option. If they're not, then I would freeze embryos before I would try to get naturally pregnant again," she says. "So we'll take those steps first and we'll let you know how that goes. But I got an IUD the second my doctor said I was cleared to. I'm not trying to have another anytime soon."

"It's been such a good support system," she says. "And with all of us having our kids so close in age, but also Stassi's being a couple months older, she's hitting those milestones first. So it's like, 'Okay, so when they started doing this, what do I do?' And just us being able to go to each other for advice and support has been amazing."

Vanderpump Rules is gearing up for its long-awaited return to Bravo on Tuesday. Not only will the series look different after the many cast departures from 2020, but because of Davies coming on board.

In the show's ninth season, fans can expect to see Shay and Davies' journey in their relationship and through parenthood. But unlike past seasons, fans will get to see a more in-depth look at their respective careers.

Shay gives a closer look at her content creation and podcasting work while Davies is putting his fitness training expertise to use with the launch of his new HOMEBODY app. Davies even scored the support of his new castmates with the startup venture, which viewers will see play out on the series.

"Even with the deep issues within the group, you have your fights and all that, each one of them is still there to support you," Davies tells PEOPLE. "Like HOMEBODY, with our launch, we wanted to do a photoshoot and Lala out of all people was a hundred percent down to come join in. Some of the other cast members was more off of it, and you'll see that happen."