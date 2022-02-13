Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Detail Splitting Baby Duty for Daughter Summer Moon: 'Very 50-50'

"I feel like raising a child is [a] challenge ... but it's a good challenge," Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies told PEOPLE while attending the third night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Baby duty for their young daughter is a team effort, according to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

While attending the third night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules stars opened up about raising their daughter Summer Moon, who was born in April 2021.

Noting that taking care of their little one is split "very 50-50," Shay, 36, told PEOPLE, "Right now we're kind of switching off because we're having her just in the crib, and we moved from L.A. back down to San Diego, so we're just trying to get her used to sleeping in the crib on her own. She's no longer in the bassinet next to us."

"So right now we've been swapping: I do one night, [Brock will] do the next night. We have a nice recliner chair in her nursery that we sleep on a lot of nights," she continued. "But yeah, we're figuring it out."

Though Davies, 31, playfully joked that "trying to split the duties" is the most challenging part of parenthood thus far, the reality star added: "I feel like raising a child is [a] challenge ... but it's a good challenge. We're doing well at it — I'm proud of her."

Despite loving their time with their baby girl, Shay and Davies both said they feel it is "too early" to start considering plans to welcome another child into their family.

"I mean, we think about it, yes, but we're not trying or planning for it. That is too early. But we think about it. We talk about it," Shay shared. "I would love for her to have a sibling, but I had such a traumatic labor that I don't know I want to carry the next one. So we're thinking about surrogates."

"We might just roll the dice, and if I get pregnant, then, you know, fingers crossed it goes well, but hopefully not in the next year. I want her to be potty trained first," she continued. "Once she's potty trained and knows, like, 'I want a brother, I want a sister,' then it's like, okay, now it's time."

Added Davies: "We've got a time limit set. Work on the family and then hopefully go from there."

As for wedding prep, the engaged pair said they are in the process of planning their dream wedding, but aren't in any rush after their potential plan to wed in Bali fell through.

"I have a trip planned with my sister out of the country next month to go look at some venues. We're gonna see if this is the right country, if this is the right fit," Shay explained. "We have two other countries in mind. We definitely want to do destination."

When asked about dates for their eventual nuptials, Shay told PEOPLE, "August to November."

"We're being open because so many people have rescheduled their 2020, 2021 weddings. We wanted to do 11/11 and we're like, that's not going to be available. 11/11/22, that's not going to be available," she added. "But we're thinking like a Wednesday when school is already back in session, so it's harder for people to come. We really want to have a small wedding and we want to keep the numbers down."

