Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'

"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Published on December 9, 2022 10:44 AM
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon.

"Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!"

"She's like a mini-Scheana," adds Davies, 31.

"She is the absolute cutest," Shay continues. "She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."

"I said it one time and now it's all she'll say," adds the Viva Verano lash entrepreneur. "Every stage is the most fun stage and it just keeps getting better. I love it,"

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies
The couple welcomed Summer Moon Honey Davies on April 26, 2021, in Los Angeles, almost 24 hours after Shay was induced. Like all young children, she's still managing to keep them tired too.

"She still wakes up," says Shay. "Even if she sleeps through the night, she still has woken up and put herself back to sleep a couple of times. And if she doesn't, I'm like, 'Is she okay? Is she breathing?!'"

"When Summer wakes up in the middle of night, Scheana actually feels relief because she's like 'oh yeah, she's there. Good,'" Davies explains of his wife's motherly stress.

As for thoughts on expanding the family, Shay says, "Not anytime soon, no."

Scheana Shay wedding
Shay and Davies got engaged in July 2021 and opted for a summer wedding that would be both "simple" and "stress-free," considering the then-recent arrival of Summer Moon.

In a wedding exclusive with PEOPLE, Shay admitted they practiced extensively with their daughter for their big day, teaching her to throw the petals as she walked, but knew "she would be adorable no matter what."

The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Aug. 23 in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay expressed to PEOPLE of their big day, noting how they were happy to "be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us."


