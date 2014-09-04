Scarlett Johansson Welcomes Daughter Rose Dorothy

The actress and fiancé Romain Dauriac have welcomed a baby girl named Rose, her rep confirms to PEOPLE

Image zoom

Bernard-Briquet-Orban/Abaca

It’s a girl!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Romain Dauriac have welcomed their first child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Daughter Rose Dorothy was born in New York City. The baby’s middle name is an homage to Johansson’s grandmother, whom she called “the first Francophone in my family” while accepting her honorary César in Paris last February.

“Mother and daughter are doing well,” publicist Marcel Pariseau tells the Associated Press in a statement.

Further information is not being released at this time.

The actress has had plenty to celebrate in her personal life lately, including an engagement that came six months before PEOPLE confirmed in March that the couple were expecting a baby.

“I’m very happy. Being engaged is an exciting time to enjoy and really savor,” Johansson, 29, has said of Dauriac, a French journalist.

While never addressing the pregnancy, the mom-to-be let her baby belly do the talking, debuting her bump days after the news broke and, more recently, while stepping out for ice cream with Dauriac in mid-August.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Peter Mikelbank and Mary Margaret