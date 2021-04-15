Johansson tells PEOPLE that she and her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy recently watched the 1997 movie on a snow day in quarantine

Scarlett Johansson Watched Home Alone 3 with Her Daughter to See If She Recognized Her Mom at 11

Scarlett Johansson recently revisited some '90s classics for quarantine viewing, and her own films were not off limits.

The two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, recounts one recent snow day to PEOPLE, during which she watched the 1997 movie Home Alone 3 with 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.

"We definitely dug back into the nostalgic '90s movies," she says.

They landed on the third installment after Rose fell in love with the first two Christmas classics, starring Macaulay Culkin. But Johansson didn't tell her daughter they had a personal connection to the movie — she made one of her first onscreen appearances in the sequel when she was 11.

"I just wanted her to make the discovery," she says with a laugh. "Of course, she didn't because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said, 'Who's that person?!' She was like, 'You?' "

Johansson has been enjoying plenty of quality family time during quarantine with Rose and husband Colin Jost, 38, whom she quietly married in October.

She's also gotten to work on a new venture, investing in Jason Karp's company HumanCo and taking over as the creative director for their brand Snow Days, which has created a healthier take on frozen pizza bites. "I think it just made sense, especially because I have a 6-year-old daughter," the actress says.

"I know what it is to look for both of those things, convenience and the nutrition," she continues. "And wouldn't it be so great to just reach in [the freezer] and just know that you have this trusted brand that's delicious, and doesn't make you feel terrible?"

As for getting her own daughter to eat healthy, the Black Widow star admits that it's never been much of an issue. "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," she tells PEOPLE.

Johansson remembers her own mother used the "one bite rule," which she also subscribes to with Rose. "I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore," she says.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot," Johansson adds. "I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them.' "