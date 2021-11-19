In August the couple welcomed their first child together

Scarlett Johansson Says She's in 'Baby Bliss' During First Red Carpet Appearance with Colin Jost in 2 Years

Scarlett Johansson loves motherhood!

While walking the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Thursday, the 36-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight she's in a "baby bliss bubble" after giving birth to her and husband Colin Jost's first child together back in August.

Johansson also discussed leaving son Cosmo for the night to accept the American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The honor is presented to an artist who has made significant contributions to the film industry.

"I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son," Johansson said. "It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The occasion marked the first time the Black Widow star and Jost, 39, have walked the red carpet together in two years.

Johansson and the Saturday Night Live star tied the knot together in October of 2020 after getting engaged in May of 2019 and dating for two years.

Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, who does not appear to be as enthusiastic about the newest member of the family.

"She's seven, so she's very busy, she's kind of like, 'Oh yeah, he's cute. So, all this happened,' [just] non-stop talk," she jokingly told ET.

Following Cosmo's arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Johansson and Jost are soaking in the new journey together.