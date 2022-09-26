Scarlett Johansson Reveals Special Connection Between Son Cosmo and Daughter Rose's Names

Scarlett Johansson is sharing the story behind her son's unique name.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show Monday, the Black Widow actress shared how son Cosmo, 13 months — whom she shares with husband Colin Jost — got his unique name.

Joking about his moniker, Johansson first said they "just threw a bunch of letters together."

Laughing, she then explained, "It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it."

She admitted the name took a while to grow on Jost's mom. "She kept suggesting other versions of it and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out.' "

Johansson also noted that the name was a hit with her daughter, Rose Dorothy, 8. "I love that they're both flowers," Clarkson remarked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They are both flowers," Johansson said. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

"That's why my daughter liked it too," she said of the connection between the names.

Johansson and Jost wed in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020. The pair got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The Sing 2 actress debuted her 11-carat engagement ring that July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Johansson has previously been open about parenting her first child. In April 2021 she chatted with PEOPLE about how she encourages Rose to eat healthy meals.

"It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," said Johansson.

"I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore. Everybody has a different palate," she continued.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. Just offer a variety as much as possible."