Scarlett Johansson Reveals Special Connection Between Son Cosmo and Daughter Rose's Names

Scarlett Johansson shares son Cosmo, 13 months, with husband Colin Jost and daughter Rose, 8, with ex Romain Dauriac

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 08:32 PM
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Scarlett Johansson is sharing the story behind her son's unique name.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show Monday, the Black Widow actress shared how son Cosmo, 13 months — whom she shares with husband Colin Jost — got his unique name.

Joking about his moniker, Johansson first said they "just threw a bunch of letters together."

Laughing, she then explained, "It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it."

She admitted the name took a while to grow on Jost's mom. "She kept suggesting other versions of it and I'm like, 'No, he's already here, he's out.' "

Johansson also noted that the name was a hit with her daughter, Rose Dorothy, 8. "I love that they're both flowers," Clarkson remarked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They are both flowers," Johansson said. "Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow."

"That's why my daughter liked it too," she said of the connection between the names.

Johansson and Jost wed in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020. The pair got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The Sing 2 actress debuted her 11-carat engagement ring that July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Scarlett Johansson
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Johansson has previously been open about parenting her first child. In April 2021 she chatted with PEOPLE about how she encourages Rose to eat healthy meals.

"It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," said Johansson.

"I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore. Everybody has a different palate," she continued.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. Just offer a variety as much as possible."

Related Articles
Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Doesn't Make Eating Healthy 'Feel Like a Chore' for Daughter Rose
Colin Jost and Bobby Flay Compete Against Each Other
Bobby Flay Jokes Colin Jost 'Married Up' with Wife Scarlett Johansson on New 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Olivia Wild with Otis and Daisy
Olivia Wilde on 'Reshaping' Her Family Following Jason Sudeikis Split: 'It's Tricky'
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's Two Kids Attend Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction — See the Sweet Photo!
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Kelly Clarkson Variety
Kelly Clarkson Says She Pushed Back Show Time to Split School Pick-Ups with Nanny: 'I Made That Call'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson Says She's in 'Baby Bliss' During First Red Carpet Appearance with Colin Jost in 2 Years
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2"
Scarlett Johansson Jokes That Daughter Rose Is Still Warming Up to Her Baby Brother Cosmo
gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Is 'Just Mom' at Home but Says She's Black Widow When 'Convenient for Daughter'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson Went for 'Intentional Intimacy' in Planning Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2"
Scarlett Johansson Shares Response to Daughter, 7, Asking Why Her Underwear Goes 'Up My Butt Crack'
Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Says 'There's No Way' She Would Have Dated Colin Jost as a Teen
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson Says Baby Cosmo Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet': 'It's the Best'
scarlett johansson
Scarlett Johansson Says She 'Had Never Stepped Foot in a Gym' Until Getting Cast as Black Widow