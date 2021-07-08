Scarlett Johansson Says Daughter Rose, 6, Loves to Follow Her Around: 'She Shadows Me'

Scarlett Johansson described the close relationship she has with her daughter Rose during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show

Scarlett Johansson is getting a lot of quality time with her daughter Rose, whether she likes it or not.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress made a virtual appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed how her 6-year-old seems to be stuck to her side lately.

"She shadows me, like, all the time which is wonderful," she told host Kelly Clarkson during the show. "And I know that it's something that I'm sure in a few years she's not going to want to have anything to do with me and I should soak it all up."

The Black Widow star continued, "But there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time.' "

Johansson recently spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with her family during quarantine and opened up about her experience getting her daughter to eat healthier, which the Marvel star admitted has never really been much of an issue. "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," she said in April.

Johansson remembered her own mother using the "one bite rule," which she also subscribes to with Rose. "I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore," she said.

"I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot," Johansson added. "I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them.' "

The actress co-parents Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, 39, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2017. She recently married Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 39, in an intimate ceremony in October of last year.

Johansson told PEOPLE that she spent one of her quarantine snow days with Jost and her daughter watching the 1997 family movie Home Alone 3, in which she made one of her first onscreen appearances at age 11. After Rose fell in love with the first two Christmas classics starring Macaulay Culkin, Johansson reluctantly showed her the third installment — but she didn't tell Rose about the personal connection.