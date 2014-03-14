Scarlett Johansson Debuts Her Baby Bump
Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin
Even though she hasn’t officially announced her pregnancy, Scarlett Johansson let her new curves do all the talking Thursday night at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier premiere in Hollywood, Calif.
The actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Romain Dauriac, walked the red carpet in a body-hugging white lace peplum top paired with a skin tight black lace skirt by Armani Privé and Christian Louboutin Pigalace pumps.
The mom-to-be also completed her look with dangling earrings, side-swept wavy hair and soft makeup.
A fresh-faced Johansson stopped to sign autographs for fans before heading into the screening, along with costars Chris Evans, Emily VanCamp, Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson.
We love the mom-to-be’s ensemble and gorgeous glow. What do you think of her first red carpet maternity look?
— Shanelle Rein-Olowokere