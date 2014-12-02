The new mom – and new bride – calls her infant daughter's scent "euphoric"

New babies smell amazing. Just ask Scarlett Johansson, who admits to finding the scent of her infant daughter downright intoxicating.

“She smells sweet, totally. I can’t quite describe it, but it really makes you euphoric,” Johansson said in the latest issue of Germany’s Gala magazine while promoting the Dolce & Gabbana fragrance aptly called The One.

Johansson, 30, sounded like a typically smitten new mom while talking about daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she and then-fiancé Romain Dauriac welcomed in September, about a month before the duo secretly wed in Montana.

“It’s exhausting in the most wonderful way. I never thought how much sleeping through the night would mean to me,” she explained, and also confirmed her daughter’s middle name is to honor her grandmother.

She also doesn’t claim to be anything close to a parenting expert – yet.

“I still lack experience. Right now I’m just trying to manage,” she admitted. “You have to first, how should I put it, learn the ropes.”

It seems the new couple have already learned one important lesson about parenting: You have to take some time for yourselves. On Monday, the duo stepped out at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, happily kissing and cuddling while mingling with the A-list crowd.

The Under the Skin actress also shared her secret to a healthy relationship. “I’ve come to the conclusion for myself that a relationship only functions if you communicate well with your partner,” she said of Dauriac, a French journalist. “Listen to yourself and what you want, and listen to your partner.”

“This is one thing I’ve learned over the years,” she continued. “And I’ve gotten better at it. Love can be difficult, but it’s absolutely worth the effort.”