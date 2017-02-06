"She knew how panicked I would be," Scarlett Johansson says of Kelly Ripa's reaction to husband Mark Consuelos accidentally taking Johansson's breast pump

Scarlett Johansson Says Mark Consuelos Once Ended Up with Her Breast Pump: Kelly Ripa Knew I'd Be 'Panicked'

Scarlett Johansson may hold the title of highest-grossing actress in the history of Hollywood, but she knows there are some things money can’t buy.

“I had to bring my breast pump because I was nursing and every ounce is like liquid gold,” the Ghost in the Shell star, 32, tells Marie Clairefor its March cover story about the time she presented at the 2015 Oscars just five months after her daughter Rose Dorothy, now 2, was born.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But what happened when she met up with friends Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos put Johansson on a bit of a wild goose chase.

“Somehow, Mark got ahold of my breast pump — in a bag with all the milk, ice packs in there, and s—,” she explains. “Our cars got separated. Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, ‘Wait a minute — is that Scarlett’s breast pump? We’ve got to get it back!’ because she knew how panicked I would be.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom

Speaking of her daughter with ex Romain Dauriac, whom the actress quietly split from last summer, will Rose be viewing any of her mother’s impressive filmography anytime soon?

“I don’t think she’s allowed to see any of the movies I’ve made, other than Sing,” Johansson says. “I’ll be happy when she’s old enough to show her movies where I kicked some a—.”

While the Avengers star is known for being politically active over the years, she admits that she is no exception to the rule of sexism.

“Some people felt I should talk about my personal struggle in order to shed a spotlight on the greater issue,” she says. “Maybe I’m being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality.”

RELATED VIDEO: Box Office Gold! Scarlett Johansson Named Highest Grossing Actress of All Time

She continues, “It’s always an uphill battle and fight. My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed — sexism is real.”

The actress calls motherhood “very humbling,” and as she and the interviewer are bonding over their pumping experiences, Johansson asks candidly, “How’s your boobs? Are they square? That was always my favorite.”

But her straightforward approach to communication with fellow women isn’t surprising, considering how open she is with her pals.